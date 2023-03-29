TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We will track a cold front pushing south through the Tampa Bay area today. Most of the rain with the front will be south of I-4 this afternoon and evening.

Less humid air arrives behind the front, and temperatures will be slightly cooler today. Highs reach the low 80s. (We’ve been in the mid 80s with high humidity for the past few days.)

You’ll notice it feels more pleasant tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low 60s. Humidity remains low tomorrow, but it will warm up quickly. Highs reach the mid 80s. We’re even warmer Friday in the mid-upper 80s with still comfortable humidity.

It starts to feel muggier again this weekend. There’s just a 10% chance of a stray shower Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. The rain chance increases to 20% Sunday and Monday.