TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few spotty showers through the morning as a cold front pushes south.

Most of the rain will be south of I-4 by midday, and the rain ends in the early afternoon.

After a muggy morning, temperatures climb into the mid 70s by lunchtime, but the cooler air filters south during the afternoon. We’ll feel the temperatures dropping after 3pm.

You might need a light jacket tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

There will still be some lingering clouds around through the day tomorrow, and highs only reach the upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees below average.

The coolest day is Friday. Most of us start the day in the 40s, and temperatures only climb into the mid 60s. There is a 20% chance for a quick spotty shower.

It gets a little warmer Saturday in the low 70s, but rain chances increase again on Sunday to 40%. The higher rain chance helps keep highs in the upper 60s.

Next week, afternoon highs return to near normal for late November.

