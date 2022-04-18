TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels muggy this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

As the front pushes south through the Tampa Bay area today, we only have a 20% rain chance, especially for areas east of I-75. We make it into the mid 80s in the early afternoon before the breezes start to come from the northwest in the late afternoon.

Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than this morning. It will feel less humid as well.

It stays sunny and breezy all day tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 80s. You might need to grab a light jacket tomorrow night. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

We warm up quickly on Wednesday after the cool morning. Highs return to the mid 80s with a comfortable level of humidity. The humidity gradually increases through the end of the week.

It stays dry during the rest of the workweek, and we could see a few spotty showers this weekend.