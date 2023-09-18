TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the front just to our north today, winds come from the Gulf of Mexico. This wind pattern helps push showers onto the coast in the morning.

The showers spread inland during the day, but they taper off quickly this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The front stalls around the I-4 corridor tonight. This means if you’re along or north of I-4 tomorrow morning, you’ll notice slightly cooler and less humid air. Communities farther south will still feel humid.

The rain chance is 30% tomorrow, and most of the rain will be south of the front. Highs are still in the low 90s.

When the front lifts back north on Wednesday, the humidity returns across all of Tampa Bay. Rain chances increase to 50% Wednesday and 60% on Thursday. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure develops off the Southeast coast late this week, and that should help drive back in some less humid air for the weekend.

That area of low pressure has a 30% chance of becoming tropical in the next 7 days. We are also still tracking Tropical Storm Nigel, but it should stay out to sea. Finally, there’s a tropical wave coming off Africa that has a 70 % chance of developing.