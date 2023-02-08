TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We get to enjoy another spring-like February day today with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine. Humidity remains at a comfortable level as well.

Humidity begins to increase tomorrow, and we could see a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Most of us stay warm and dry in the low 80s.

A cold front is moving slower than originally thought, so it will not arrive until late Friday. It remains over the Tampa Bay area through Saturday.

That means, it’ll still be warm on Friday with highs near 80 degrees, but watch for a few showers in the evening and overnight hours.

Our best chance for rain comes Saturday with off and on showers all day. It will be cooler and gusty with highs in the low 70s.

The drier weekend day will be Sunday. Clouds clear early in the day, but it stays cool. Highs only reach the low-mid 60s, and we drop into the 40s Sunday night.

After that, we are back in a warming trend that gets us to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.