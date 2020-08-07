Friday Evening Forecast: Isolated Afternoon Storms This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly dry with temps staying in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be a dry and sunny morning, but it will still feel pretty humid. Temps by the afternoon will be above average in the low to mid 90s. The rain chance is only 30% and the rain will be pretty spotty.

Sunday’s forecast will be similar with only a 30% afternoon rain chance and highs in the low 90s again.

The tropics are fairly quiet with only a slim chance of development with a system that has moved off the coast of Africa.