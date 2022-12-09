It’s been another warm afternoon with temps area wide in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening and it will feel cool.

Fog will develop once again overnight limiting visibility through the morning. Lows tonight will be in the mi-60s.

The quiet stretch of weather will continue through the weekend into early next week as well. Highs each day will be in the 80s with lows in the mid-60s.

Rain chances stay very low with just a 10% Monday as weak front stalls just to our north allowing a few sprinkles to form Monday afternoon.

A big pattern change-up is looking more and more likely with a strong cold front arriving late next week.

As it passes sometime Thursday or Friday, it will bring showers and thunderstorms.

The colder air will filter in behind the front leaving temperatures well below average. High temperatures might not make it out of the 60s next Friday and into weekend.