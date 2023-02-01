TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Once again, we start the day with widespread fog across the Tampa Bay Area. The Dense Fog Advisory continues until 9am.

Once the fog dissipates, it will warm up quickly. Afternoon highs reach 80 degrees on this first day of February.

It should be foggy again tomorrow morning with a warm and dry afternoon as well. A cold front pushes south on Friday. We should still have fog Friday morning before the front brings a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms for Friday afternoon and evening. The rain chance increases to 60%.

The front brings slightly cooler air but not a blast of cold air. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday, and we drop into the low-mid 50s Friday night into Saturday morning. That’s close to average for early February.

The rain ends before sunrise on Saturday, and it will be breezy all day with highs in the mid 70s. We get a little warmer Sunday as the front drifts back to the north. The front helps create a few spotty showers, but it will not be a wash out on Sunday.

We return to 80 degrees by the middle of next week.