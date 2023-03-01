TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for thick fog around this morning, but once it burns off, we’ll have plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s today, and it will not be as breezy as yesterday. The lighter wind allows even coastal areas to make it near 80 degrees.

We should get even warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s.

A front sinks south and gets closer to us on Friday, so the winds pick up again. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s.

The front slowly pushes through the Tampa Bay area on Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. It won’t be a wash out, but plan for a few passing showers during the day.

The front brings less humid air on Sunday, but it won’t be much cooler. Highs stay near 80 degrees. With the front stalling just to our south, a stray shower may linger in our southern zones.

We’re back in the low-mid 80s through most of next week.