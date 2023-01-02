TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of the Tampa Bay area until 9am. After that, the sun will break out, and temperatures warm quickly.

Afternoon highs reach the low 80s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal for early January. It will feel a bit humid as well. Some sea fog may linger just offshore through the day.

We are in for another warm day tomorrow with highs back near 80 degrees. It should not be as foggy tomorrow morning.

The next big weather maker arrives late Wednesday. A cold front brings a line of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The rain will mostly be overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The front ushers in some cooler air for the end of the week. Highs will be below average Friday and Saturday.