TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 10am. Many areas have visibility less than a quarter mile, so be careful on your commute.

During the day, we could get multiple passing showers as a cold front approaches. The rain chance increases to 70% during the afternoon.

Once the front passes, temperatures drop quickly tonight. By tomorrow morning, we’ll be in the 40s, and we don’t warm up much during the day even with mostly sunny skies. Keep your jacket handy all day.

Clouds return Thursday, and we could get a few light showers. The day starts out chilly in the 40s, but it warms up quickly into the mid-upper 60s.

Another cold front passes Friday with a 40% rain chance. Behind that front, we’re in for another blast of cold air this weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 50sSaturday and low 60s Sunday.