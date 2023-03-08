TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb into the low-mid 80s today with a weak front passing through this afternoon.

The front will bring a few spotty showers, mainly south of I-4.

It won’t be much cooler behind the front, but the humidity drops for Thursday. Highs on Thursday will still be in the low 80s.

The second front arrives late Friday with scattered evening showers that linger into Saturday morning. This front does lower temperatures slightly for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Finally, the third front passes through Monday into early Tuesday. This front should bring the highest rain chance Monday and the biggest drop in temperatures.

Highs will be below average for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.