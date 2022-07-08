TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures soar into the mid 90s this afternoon. When you add in the humidity, it’ll feel like 103-107. Be sure to stay hydrated, and take breaks when you can.

While there may be an isolated storm or two during the middle of the afternoon, the overall coverage of rain will be less today. A band of downpours will push toward the coast between 8pm and 10pm.

The rain chance increases just slightly for Saturday to 40%. A stronger sea breeze keeps late-day storms east of I-75, rather than allowing them to drift back toward the coast. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

A more pronounced onshore wind flow is in place Sunday. That means, we should see a few showers along the coast in the morning. The rain chance increases to 60% during the day, but most of the rain will be gone before sunset.

The extra clouds and showers help hold highs down to 91 on Sunday and Monday. The onshore wind pattern also brings in extra humidity off the Gulf of Mexico, so our overnight lows stay in the low 80s.

