TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The evening showers and storms will dissipate after sunset, and it stays partly cloudy and humid overnight. Lows will be in the low 80s. That’s about five degrees above average.

Humidity remains high tomorrow, but fewer afternoon storms develop. The rain chance stays around 40%, and the showers that form will quickly spread east of I-75.

Without the extra clouds and rain, it will get hotter tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 105, so be sure to stay hydrated.

A breeze continues to come from the Gulf of Mexico and keeps the humidity higher than normal, even for July.

We have a 40% chance of afternoon and early evening storms again on Monday, and once again, those storms spread inland. Highs should be back in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chance is slightly better Tuesday before some of the Saharan dust arrives and limits showers for the end of the week.

With lower rain chances, afternoon highs return to near record levels in the mid-upper 90s.