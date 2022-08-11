TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The plume of Saharan dust continues over the state of Florida. This dusty air limits the number of afternoon storms that develop today.

We only have a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Those storms form and drift toward the coast by sunset.

Without as much rain, it will be hot. Highs reach the mid 90s with heat index values of 102-105.

The dust lingers tomorrow, but it dissipates by the weekend allowing more storms to form.

Friday’s rain chance is 40% in the afternoon and evening. The storms form and push toward the coast in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 90s again tomorrow.

We should get even more rain on Saturday with a 50% chance of afternoon downpours and highs in the low 90s.

Next week, a stalled cold front to our north will lead to higher rain chances. Those showers are possible in both the morning and afternoon with the increased moisture across the state.

The earlier downpours help keep highs in the low 90s through the middle of next week.

