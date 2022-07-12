TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The dominate wind flow is still off the Gulf of Mexico, so a stray shower or two is possible this morning, especially near the coast.

As the day progresses, the showers and storms push east, but the overall coverage of rain will be lower than recent days. We have a 30% chance of rain today with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like it’s ~105 with the humidity.

The coverage of rain will be higher tomorrow, and the rain chance increases to 40%. A more noticeable difference will be the timing of the rain. We return to a more typical summer wind pattern. The morning should be mostly dry, and the storms that form will drift toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

It stays hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances increase even more for the end of the week. We go up to a 60% chance Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While most of these storms will be in the afternoon and evening, a stray morning shower is still possible.

With extra clouds and showers around, afternoon highs will be a few degrees lower, but it’ll still be steamy.

The only area we are watching in the tropics right now is along the northern Gulf Coast. An area of low pressure has developed along a stalled cold front.

This low pressure has a 30% chance of developing tropical characteristics in the next five days. The system is expected to drift away from the Tampa Bay area, but it does bring us extra tropical moisture that enhances our rain chances later this week.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.