TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warming up quickly into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. It will be a little bit warmer today because it will be slightly drier.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% after 3:00 p.m. for showers and thunderstorms mainly scattered in our coastal counties, and just a few spotty storms inland. Not everyone will see rain today. The storms that do form will drift offshore and fade away overnight.

A very typical summer pattern will continue over the weekend. Each day will start out with dry conditions, it will be hot in the afternoons and there will be a 60% rain chance for afternoon thunderstorms developing each day.

An onshore wind will develop early next week bringing back the chance for morning coastal showers and earlier thunderstorms in the afternoons. It will still be hot each day with highs in the mid-90s but the humidity will be a little bit higher.