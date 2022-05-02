TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has felt a little like a preview of summer the past few days with scattered downpours and humid conditions. While a few storms will form today, the coverage will be less than this weekend.

Today’s rain chance is 30% mainly after 2pm, and the showers taper off after sunset. Highs reach the upper 80s today, and lows will be in the low 70s.

The rain chance increases slightly to 40% tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday’s afternoon rain chance remains at 40%.

Some drier air limits the coverage of rain again for Thursday and Friday, and the rain chance drops to 20%. Highs get close to 90 degrees most days.

A weak front brings a few more showers back to the forecast Saturday.