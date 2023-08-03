TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fewer storms develop this afternoon, and our rain chance drops to 40%. The highest chance for storms will be along and west of I-75 later this afternoon and early this evening.

With a drier and hotter breeze from the east, highs reach the mid 90s in many spots. Humidity will not be excessive, but heat index values will still be 102-106.

We keep the rain chance at 40% tomorrow afternoon, but many of those storms stay east of I-75 in the later afternoon hours. It’ll still be hot in the mid 90s.

Rain chances increase this weekend. Scattered downpours expected Saturday with highs in the low 90s, and we have a 60% chance on Sunday.

The onshore wind pattern returns early next week, so morning showers will also be back in the forecast near the coast. The storms push inland and toward the Atlantic in the afternoon.