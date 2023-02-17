TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of the day will be warm, dry and gusty with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon.

A front sinks south this evening, and brings a few showers after sunset. Most of the rain will be north of I-4. By the time the front makes it farther south, not much rain is left tonight.

The front brings cooler air back to the Tampa Bay area. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s which is average for mid February. There will also be a cool breeze all day which will make it feel a bit cooler.

We warm up quickly on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. We may have a few patchy clouds around as well.

Next week looks warm and dry with highs reaching the low 80s by mid-week, and no rain expected.