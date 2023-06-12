TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a steady breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico, it will feel extra muggy at times. Highs reach 90 degrees, but it’ll feel more like the upper 90s.

A few spotty showers form this afternoon, but the breeze quickly pushes them inland and toward the east coast.

We remain in this pattern for the next few days with just a 20% rain chance for inland spots and highs near 90 degrees.

The rain chance increases slightly for the end of the week. We get a 30% chance of showers each afternoon.

No relief from the humidity is expected, and highs remain near 90 degrees.