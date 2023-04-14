TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the exception of a few isolated downpours this morning, it will be mostly dry and warm to start the day. There is a 30% rain chance through the midday hours for a few scattered, quickly passing downpours. Overall, it will be very similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Rain chances come down this evening and it will be mostly dry and stay warm with lows in the 60s.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend to get outside with just a 10% rain chance, lots of sunshine, and warm temperatures with highs in the upper 80s. A weak front will approach on Sunday increasing the chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to a 40%. It will still be warm and not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There will be a few lingering showers early Monday morning before much drier and slightly cooler air settles in for a couple of days. Monday’s highs will stay below average, only in the upper 70s. It will be chilly Monday night with lows in the upper 50s.

The low humidity only sticks around for a couple of days before it increases again for the middle and end of next week. It will stay mainly dry and hot with highs back in the upper 80s.