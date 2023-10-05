TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs reach the low 90s in many spots. That’s above average for early October.

We’ll see a few spotty showers develop this afternoon and linger into the early evening. Most of the rain will be light to moderate.

The rain chance drops to just 10% tomorrow. With a few extra clouds around, highs should be held in the upper 80s.

A strong cold front finally pushes through on Saturday. The front will not bring much rainfall on Saturday; we just have a 20% rain chance. Temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s in the afternoon before the cooler air arrives.

We drop into the 60s Saturday night, and highs will only be in the low 80s on Sunday. It’ll be breezy with much lower humidity.

The coolest morning will be Monday when we start the day in the low 60s. Monday afternoon is still below average in the low 80s, but then we start to warm up.

Rain chances increase significantly for the latter part of next week.