TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On this first day of spring, we have a brief winter chill in the air. Even with full sunshine this afternoon, temperatures only climb into the upper 60s. A strong breeze from the north adds to the chill as well.

Get ready for a big warm up during the day tomorrow. It starts out quite chilly in the 40s, but by the afternoon, highs reach the upper 70s.

After that, spring-like weather is with us for the rest of the week. Highs reach the low-mid 80s each day with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

It starts to feel a bit more humid this weekend with an approaching front. This front will not bring any cooler air, but it will help to add in a few showers this weekend. Right now, the rain chance is just 20% for Saturday and Sunday.