TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for low clouds and fog to start Black Friday shopping. It’s humid, and temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s about five degrees above average.

Even with the extra humidity, rain chances remain slim at just 10% today. They go up to a 20% chance late in the day tomorrow.

Highs stay in the low 80s Saturday ahead of a weak cold front that arrives Sunday. The front brings a 40% chance of rain mainly in the afternoon and evening.

It will still be warm on Sunday with highs near 80, and there’s just a slight drop in temperatures behind the front. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday, and the humidity will be lower.

The next weak front is expected to arrive Thursday with a few showers. This front also does not look to bring much cooler air.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.