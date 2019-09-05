Feeling Extra Muggy Again On Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a hot and incredibly humid day on Thursday with heat indexes reaching into the triple digits. A similar forecast is expected on Friday.

Friday morning will be very warm already with temps in the low 80s and high humidity due to an onshore flow. Through the day temps will reach into the low 90s with only a small chance of rain Friday afternoon. The rain chance is 10% with a high of 92.

Saturday drier air will move in and it will be less humid as well! The dewpoints drop some and the morning will be quite comfortable in the mid 70s. Through the day temps will heat back up into the low 90s with no rain forecast.

Sunday’s forecast is also hot and dry with a high near 91.