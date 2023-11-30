TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s as a warm front lifts north. We’ll also see a few more clouds as humidity gradually builds.

We are even warmer for Friday and the weekend with highs in the low 80s. With a front stalled to our north, a few spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but the rain chances are quite slim.

The front slowly pushes south on Sunday, so the rain chances increase later in the day. A few showers linger into Monday as the front pushes south.

We’ll get some cooler air to return for next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.