Fast warm-up today; storms increase tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly and breezy morning, temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. With low humidity and lots of sunshine, it will be pleasant to be outside.

Once the sun sets (now at 7:38pm), it slowly cools down as more clouds develop. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s, so it will not be as chilly.

If you have outdoor plans on Tuesday, try to get them done as early in the day as possible. Rain chances increase to 70% after 3pm. Highs will still be in the low 80s since the rain doesn’t arrive until so late.

Some strong storms are possible with this system late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

The system will not bring cooler air. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday but back in the upper 70s Thursday and even low 80s Friday.

Our next rain chance is not as intense. We have 30% rain chances Saturday and Sunday, but neither day should be a washout.