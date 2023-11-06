TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning across Tampa Bay, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and low humidity. It should be a comfortable afternoon to be outside.

Remember the time changed this weekend, so the sun sets at 5:42pm, and it may be getting dark on your way home from work.

It should not be as cool tonight with lows near 60 degrees. Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties may still drop into the low 50s.

For the rest of the week, we have highs in the mid to upper 80s with gradually increasing humidity.

Rain chances remain slim to none each day. Perhaps a quick, light showers for inland and southern areas, but the dry season is definitely here.