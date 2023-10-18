TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are even colder this morning with clear skies and light winds. You’ll want a coat for the first several hours of the day. Despite the chillier start, it will warm up quickly and temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon.

We’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day with no rain in the forecast and pleasant humidity levels. The warming trend continues through the end of the week with temperatures tonight only dropping into the low to mid-60s across the area.

Thursday will also be comfortable. After a cool start, temperatures warm back into the low to mid-80s. Friday will be a very similar however a weak cold front will push through Friday night with a few isolated showers through early Saturday morning.

This front will not bring much colder air to the area but it will keep the weekend very comfortable and below average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and low temperatures in the lower 60s.

It does get even warmer heading into next week with highs back in the mid 80s and slightly higher humidity levels.