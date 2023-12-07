TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cold morning, temperatures climb quickly to near 70 degrees this afternoon. That’s still below average, but it’ll feel comfortable with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity.

It won’t get as cold tonight, but you still might need a light jacket if you’re heading out in the evening. Should feel great for the Lakeland Christmas Parade tonight.

The warming trend continues tomorrow, and we’ll start in the 50s and warm into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon. Hopefully, we’ll see you in our parking lot for our annual Kindness Day event to collect toys, food, teddy bears, and school supplies.

The warmest day will be Saturday with highs in the low 80s. It’ll feel more humid with just a 20% chance of an afternoon shower. Get your outdoor plans done on Saturday because Sunday should be stormy.

A line of storms pushes through in the late afternoon as a cold front arrives. This is the best chance for rain we’ve had in a while.

Behind the front, it’ll be briefly cooler through the middle of the week, but we could still have a few passing showers.