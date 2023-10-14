TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fall weather returns to the Tampa Bay area this weekend. Today will be a transition day where the humidity will gradually lessen throughout the day. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures will still be warm in the sunshine with highs around 84°.

There will be a few passing clouds during the solar eclipse for midday but there should be plenty of breaks in the clouds to see the solar eclipse.

The cold front will fully pass through tonight and temperatures will drop into the lower 70s. The cooler and drier air will rush in throughout the day on Sunday. Winds pickup out of the northwest and it will be breezy at times.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday but temperatures only top out around 80°. They’ll fall quickly Sunday evening and it will be very pleasant for the Bucs game with temperatures dropping into the low 70s by the time the game wraps up.

Some clouds will move in off the Gulf of Mexico during the day on Monday and a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially along the coast. Overall though, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite cool and breezy in the Tampa Bay area. Monday afternoon will top out well below average with highs around 72°.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning temperatures will start out only in the mid and upper 50s.

The warmth and humidity will return for the end of the week as another system crosses the state with increased rain chances Friday and Saturday.