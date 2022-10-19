TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The effects of yesterday’s cold front are being felt all across Florida with much colder temperatures this morning. Most spots are starting out in the 50s and low 60s.

Skies are mostly cloudy but clouds should gradually clear out from north to south by midday. Although we’ll see sunshine after that, temperatures will not warm up all that much and highs will be in the upper 60s this afternoon which is well below average for this time of year.

Winds will be breezy at times but start to calm down this evening. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly and it will be even colder tonight with lows in the upper 40s along the Nature Coast and low 50s everywhere else.

After the cold start Thursday morning, temperatures will warm only into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The cool temperature stick around once again on Friday but a gradual warming trend to begins and highs will be back in the low to mid 80s this weekend. However, the dry air sticks around and it will be pleasant and not too warm.