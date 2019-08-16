Elevated Rain Chance Again On Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a soggy week the rain chance will stay elevated at 50% for Saturday.

Overnight look for light rain and clouds skies with temps in the mid 70s. Saturday morning we may see some rain near the coast, mainly in northern locations.

Through the day storms will build and then push east out of our viewing area. Highs will be below normal again in the upper 80s. For areas south of I-4 like Sarasota, the rain chance is a little lower.

Sunday the rain chance will be more seasonal at 40%, although a few morning showers and storms are still possible. Highs Sunday will be closer to 90 degrees.

A drier trend returns for Monday with a 30% chance of rain.