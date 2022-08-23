TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The typical summer pattern continues this week with hot afternoons and scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Today’s high temperature will be up near 93°. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with increasing rain chances, especially after 4:00 p.m.

A few isolated showers will develop along the coast early in the afternoon and move inland with the sea breeze. There’ll be a 50% rain chance through 8:00 p.m. before storms diminish after sunset. The heaviest rain will be just east of I-75 before sunset.

Slightly better rain chances are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is still tracking a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic Ocean, giving it a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days. We’re continuing to watch it.