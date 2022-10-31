TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Near record highs expected on this Halloween day. Temperatures climb to near 87 degrees, and the record at Tampa International Airport is 89 degrees.

The humidity will be elevated for this time of the year, and that leads to a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Most of us stay dry, but if you get a late-day shower, it shouldn’t last long.

Once the sun sets this evening, temperatures slowly fall through the 80s while the kids are out trick-or-treating.

We stay near record highs tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. Once again, there’s just a slim chance of an afternoon shower.

A weak front approaches on Wednesday, but the rain chance is still small. Behind the front, we will feel a dip in the humidity, but the afternoon highs stay in the mid 80s.

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on what could become Tropical Storm Lisa in the Caribbean. The forecast models all agree and take the system due west toward Central America.

