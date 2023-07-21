TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern has returned, and that means showers start earlier and end earlier. Watch for spotty rain around midday near I-75, and the storms push east through the afternoon.

It will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s, and the humidity will be slightly elevated with winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico.

Saturday will be the drier of the weekend days, but there is still a 30% chance of passing showers from mid morning until late afternoon. The evening should be mostly dry.

A stalled front to our north increases our rain chances Sunday to 50%, and more clouds will help hold highs in the low 90s.

We return to late-day downpours and hotter temps by the end of next week.

In the tropics, the tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 30% chance of development in the next 7 days. It will continue to head due west.