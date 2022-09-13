TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With an onshore wind flow still in place today, watch for a few showers to come from the Gulf of Mexico this morning.

The rain chance increases to 60% in the early afternoon. That’s also when we could get the heaviest rain. The showers taper off before sunset.

Temperatures still climb into the upper 80s, which is slightly below average for mid September.

There should be fewer morning showers around tomorrow, but the rain chance increases to 70% in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms even linger past sunset before coming to an end.

Highs return to the upper 80s-near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. We should get another round of late-day downpours on Thursday as well.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend. There will be a good coverage of downpours, so make sure to check the radar before heading out.

As we return to “normal” rain chances next week, temperatures also return to average.

We are tracking two tropical waves right now in the Atlantic. One has a 30% chance of developing as it heads west toward the Bahamas.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.