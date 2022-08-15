TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All this week, we will be in an onshore wind flow. That means, winds come from the Gulf of Mexico and push showers onshore each morning.

During the day, the rain increases in coverage as it spreads farther inland. With this pattern, we get most of our rain in the morning and early afternoon. The evenings are drier and decently comfortable.

Today’s rain chance is 60%, and highs will be held near 90 degrees with the midday rain and clouds.

Some drier upper level air limits the number of storms that form tomorrow, so our rain chance drops to 30%. Still watch for some showers near the coast in the morning.

The rain chance goes up slightly to 40% Wednesday, and we’re back to a better coverage of storms for the end of the week.

We don’t break out of the onshore wind pattern until Sunday. That’s when we go back to a more typical summer storms that form in the afternoon and evening. That pattern also brings back low-mid 90s since we have more sunshine.

In the tropics, we are only watching one tropical wave that has a 10% chance of developing. It poses no threat to the U.S.

