TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for showers to come from the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Most of the rain will be north of I-4 throughout the day, and it’ll be much drier farther south.

The earlier rain will help keep some of us slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will still be quite high. Areas south of I-4 will be warmer in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chance goes down to 40% tomorrow, and the spotty showers will push inland in the afternoon.

Once Saharan Dust arrives Thursday and Friday, rain chances go down even more, and it gets hotter. We only have a 30% rain chance at the end of the week.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, and some spots may even reach the upper 90s late this week.