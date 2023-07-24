TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a front stalled just to our north, our rain chances will be enhanced, especially north of I-4.

Watch for downpours this morning through the early afternoon. The heaviest rain will be north, and the showers and storms taper off during the middle of the afternoon.

Highs stay in the low 90s today, but it will be muggy. Heat index values will be near 105.

We have less rain in the forecast tomorrow with just a 30%. The storms that do form will quickly push east of I-75. Highs reach the low-mid 90s.

Wednesday’s storms will be focused around the sea breeze. The first storms start close to the coast around midday, and the widespread downpours will be inland during the afternoon.

Starting Thursday, we should have late-day storms that push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. These downpours should finally bring some relief to areas that have not seen much rain this summer. It will be hotter because the storms don’t form until later in the day.

In the tropics, the tropical wave in the central Atlantic now only has a 20% chance of developing as it gets closer to the Caribbean.