TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern creates a few showers near the coast this morning. Rain chances increase to 50% this afternoon with more widespread storms east of I-75.

After 6pm, most of the rain has pushed across the state and closer to the east coast.

It will be warm and humid today with highs in the low 90s. Heat index near 105 when it’s not raining.

We have the potential to get multiple rounds of rain tomorrow. A few storms develop in the morning, and another round is possible in the afternoon and evening. Overall, the rain chance tomorrow is 60%. It remains steamy in the low 90s.

Our driest day is Thursday, but we will still have a 30% rain chance in the afternoon. It’ll be a little hotter with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s.

Friday and the weekend look like typical August days with a good coverage of afternoon and early evening storms and highs in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the two tropical waves that may develop stay well away from the U.S. coast.