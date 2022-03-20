TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cold front is moving through the Tampa Bay area this morning bringing a few passing downpours. It will not rain all day. The front will clear the majority of the Tampa Bay area by midday.

Clouds will slowly clear out this afternoon as much drier air filters in with northerly winds. Temperatures should still warm to around 80° in most locations today. This evening will feel very nice with temperatures quickly dropping into the lower 70s with very dry air in place and dew points in the 50s.

Temperatures by Monday morning will be in the upper 50s and it will be a crisp start to the day. The cooler temperatures do not stick around though. With lots of sunshine and an easterly wind Monday afternoon, temperatures warm to around 85 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be so warm that temps will tie or break records with highs in the upper 80s, very close to 90°.

Late Wednesday another cold front will move in, increasing rain chances Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday and will linger into Friday.

This cold front clears Friday night, and temperatures will be slightly cooler for next weekend with highs in the mid-70s.