TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for some patchy fog early this morning but it will lift quickly after sunrise.

It will be a hot first half of the weekend with temperatures warming quickly into the upper 80s by this afternoon. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and it will stay mostly dry along the coast.

There will be a few evening storms that develop after 5:00 p.m. in interior Polk and Highlands county.

More clouds will move in overnight as a front approaches from the north and a few light showers are possible.

There will be better rain chances on Sunday afternoon with this front. Although it will not be a washout, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with a 50% rain chance. The front will push to our south by Monday morning and drier and cooler air will filter in.

By Monday afternoon, we’ll see lots of sunshine and temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s with low humidity. Tuesday morning will be chilly with morning lows in the 50s.

The low humidity sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday so although it will be hot in the afternoons with highs back in the mid to upper 80s, it will feel less humid.

Humidity returns for the end of the week and temperatures stay quite warm with highs in the upper 80s.