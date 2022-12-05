TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another beautiful day is in store for the Tampa Bay area. It’s cool and comfortable out there this morning temperatures warm up nicely into the upper 70s this afternoon.

The humidity will be a touch higher and a few clouds will develop but overall expect a lot of sunshine. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s tonight.

It’ll be a little bit warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s but still feeling very comfortable.

It’s more of the same each and every day for the next seven.

There is a possibility for a cold front to move through next Monday. Forecast models are hinting at rain chances with the frontal passage but the forecast is not set in stone yet.

We will keep an eye on any changes but there is a chance we could see a cool down next week.