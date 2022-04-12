TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly after sunrise today, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. That’s just a few degrees shy of the record high of 91 set in 2020.

Despite the heat, the lower humidity and light breeze keep it relatively comfortable all day, especially in the shade. It should be a nice evening outdoors with lows in the upper 60s.

Another hot day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity begins to increase, but no rain is expected. Rain chances do enter the forecast on Thursday at 20% as a cold front stalls just to our north.

The front stays there through the weekend, so warm and humidity conditions continue. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s throughout Easter Weekend. While rain chances are small, a few spotty showers will develop each afternoon.

Looking long range, a slightly stronger cold front may bring temperatures back to normal in the low 80s early next week.