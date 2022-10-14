TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is still slowly pushing south through the Tampa Bay area today. Watch for a few spotty showers south of I-4 this afternoon and evening, but it’ll be much drier farther north.

Temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s today, so it will still feel warm even as the humidity slightly drops.

There’s just a 10% rain chance on Saturday for a quick, passing shower. Most of us stay warm and dry with highs back in the mid-upper 80s. You’ll notice it’s a bit cooler Saturday night and Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s overnight.

Sunday should be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The next front is set to pass through early Tuesday with a 40% chance of storms. This front will usher in much cooler air. Highs will only be in the mid 70s to end next week

