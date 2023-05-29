TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With low humidity and lots of sunshine, it should be a beautiful day for all the Memorial Day activities.

Temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. That’s slightly below the average of 90 degrees, and it’ll feel quite comfortable in the shade.

The breeze increases during the afternoon, so it may be a little choppy on the boat at times.

Rain chances remain quite low for Tuesday at just 20%. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity gradually increases during the day.

It’s back to “normal” summer weather by Wednesday with highs near 90 and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Our best rain chances comes Thursday with a 70% chance of downpours. It should dry out slightly for the weekend.