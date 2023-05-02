TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb into the low 80s again this afternoon. That’s still below average for early May, and the breeze makes it feels slightly cooler.

Because the breeze is coming off the Gulf of Mexico, the coastal communities stay much cooler this afternoon than inland spots. Nearly a 10-degree difference is possible.

A weak front passes through tomorrow. It will not bring any rain, but it will switch the winds to come from the north. That brings in even lower humidity and cooler mornings. Thursday and Friday will start in the low 60s.

The humidity increases for the weekend, and the extra moisture will lead to a few showers each afternoon.

Highs return to the upper 80s this weekend and most of next week.