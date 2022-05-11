TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity remains quite low for mid-May, and that keeps it comfortable even as temperatures climb in the afternoon.

Highs reach the mid-upper 80s with a breeze from the north all day and plenty of sunshine.

The sky remains mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Humidity remains comfortable tomorrow, and there will still be a nice breeze. We do add in a few passing showers to the forecast. An area of low pressure off Florida’s east coast may spread in a quick shower or two. The rain chance is just 20%.

Rain chances increase to 30% Friday as that low drifts into north Florida. Humidity continues to increase into the weekend. Highs stay in the mid-upper 80s.

We only have a 10% rain chance Saturday and Sunday, but it will feel hotter. Highs in the upper 80s with more humidity.

Hot and muggy conditions continue into early next week .